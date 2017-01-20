Women’s March Worldwide

RGV (KFXV) — One big event happening tomorrow is the Global Women’s March– happening not only in Washington, D.C. but across the nation.

Maricela de la Cruz speaks to two valley natives who are participating in this march.

Hundreds of thousands of people taking onto the streets nationwide for the women’s march– calling for a more progressive platform on women’s rights.

Alamo native, Brittany Rico is one of the women that will be marching through D.C. Streets after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Ms. Rico says, “In honor of women and people of color and for all minorities. What’s most important is that we’re able to participate and be active citizens in expressing how we feel about the injustices.”

What began as a single march, quickly extended to more than 600 around the world– with people from different political parties coming together.

JC Peterson Frias says, “This isn’t about parties, this isn’t about Republicans or Democrats. This is human decency and being a good human being and the comments that he has made are just awful.”

The Rio Grande Valley, being no exception to this worldwide event.

“This is solidarity with the one million women that are going to be marching in Washington, D.C. The whole march is really leading to all the facts that it’s going to cost and the damage that it’s going to cause in the women’s life.”

The march has also spurred men to join this cause.

“We have to get out of this concept that it’s a man’s world. I feel that he doesn’t respect them for who they are. Women have so much to offer. They’ve been offering the world so many things and they still have a lot to offer.”

The Women’s March in Brownsville will take place at Linear Park from 11am to 3pm.

