Woman Kills Motorcyclist in Edinburg

Posted by | Jan 9, 2017 | | 0 |

Woman Kills Motorcyclist in Edinburg

Edinburg (KFXV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV. It happened around 2 this afternoon on Montecristo and Sunflower Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and is identified as 63 year old, David Anthony Reyna Jr. The driver of the SUV is identified as 30 year old, Linda Michelle Covarrubias. She along with a child that was in the vehicle were transported to the hospital. The driver is arrested and is facing charges for criminal negligent homicide.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Promotions McAllen

Related Posts

Hidalgo County Officials Speaking out on Lightning Safety Protocol

Hidalgo County Officials Speaking out on Lightning Safety Protocol

April 21, 2016

Update on Fatal Palmview Accident

Update on Fatal Palmview Accident

August 29, 2016

Harlingen Police Searching for Yeti Thieves

Harlingen Police Searching for Yeti Thieves

September 28, 2016

Texas Attorney General: County Employees have Right to Refuse Same-Sex Marriage Licenses

Texas Attorney General: County Employees have Right to Refuse Same-Sex Marriage Licenses

June 30, 2015

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Rick Cory: Trying to hind his double chin ....
Esmie: Well said!! This idiot has the nerve to appeal his...
Esmie: Or better than that a man committed rape to a CHIL...
Esmie: Meanwhile children sexual rapists are being given ...
Esmie: This was very scary. It started in front of my hom...
Esmie: It actually has nothing to do with this story but ...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Joe Cuerbo: "That’s over five thousand pounds of the stuff" ...
Eva Casares Rodriguez: Nanie Carrizales...
Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...

Share This