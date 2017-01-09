Woman Kills Motorcyclist in Edinburg

Edinburg (KFXV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV. It happened around 2 this afternoon on Montecristo and Sunflower Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and is identified as 63 year old, David Anthony Reyna Jr. The driver of the SUV is identified as 30 year old, Linda Michelle Covarrubias. She along with a child that was in the vehicle were transported to the hospital. The driver is arrested and is facing charges for criminal negligent homicide.

