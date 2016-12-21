Woman Caught Smuggling Minor Across Pharr International Bridge

Posted by | Dec 21, 2016 | | 0 |

Woman Caught Smuggling Minor Across Pharr International Bridge

WESLACO (KFXV) — US Customs and Border Protection thwarted a 20-year-old woman from Weslaco from attempting to smuggle an 11-year-old from Mexico across the Pharr International Bridge.

During a routine inspection, the woman presented agents a U.S. Birth certificate, claiming the minor was her brother. During a secondary inspection, officers discovered the birth certificate did not belong to the minor. The woman was arrested for allegedly violating U.S. Immigration law.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Fleeing Driver Causes Three Separate Crashes

Fleeing Driver Causes Three Separate Crashes

January 26, 2016

McAllen Fire Hosts International Training Conference

McAllen Fire Hosts International Training Conference

January 16, 2014

New Edinburg Arena To House RGV Vipers

New Edinburg Arena To House RGV Vipers

November 1, 2013

Police Find Body in Edinburg Home, Homicide Investigation Underway

Police Find Body in Edinburg Home, Homicide Investigation Underway

March 18, 2015

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: The truck we saw on Saturday...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: Mike Villarreal Brenda Vega...
Mimi Frausto: Damn!...
Andy Lee: Duh, they're showing right now. It's already goin...
Mimi Frausto: ...
Mimi Frausto: "I'd expect this from Bob! But not you Ritchie!"...
Mimi Frausto: Lmao! "A fine pair of sin verguenzas!"...

Share This