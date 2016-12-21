Woman Caught Smuggling Minor Across Pharr International Bridge

WESLACO (KFXV) — US Customs and Border Protection thwarted a 20-year-old woman from Weslaco from attempting to smuggle an 11-year-old from Mexico across the Pharr International Bridge.

During a routine inspection, the woman presented agents a U.S. Birth certificate, claiming the minor was her brother. During a secondary inspection, officers discovered the birth certificate did not belong to the minor. The woman was arrested for allegedly violating U.S. Immigration law.

