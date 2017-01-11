Woman Arrested for Using Counterfeit Bills
Mission (KFXV) — Investigators have arrested a woman accused using counterfeit cash at a Dollar General.
At about 9:30 a.m. on December 7th, a clerk at the Dollar General near Inspiration Road and West Griffin Parkway reported two women attempted to pay with fake money.
The clerk provided a trooper with four counterfeit $10 bills, which all had the same serial number.
53 year old, Amy Lynn Stone was arrested and admitted she attempted to pay with counterfeit bills.