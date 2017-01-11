Woman Arrested for Using Counterfeit Bills

Jan 11, 2017

Woman Arrested for Using Counterfeit Bills

Mission (KFXV) — Investigators have arrested a woman accused using counterfeit cash at a Dollar General.
At about 9:30 a.m. on December 7th, a clerk at the Dollar General near Inspiration Road and West Griffin Parkway reported two women attempted to pay with fake money.
The clerk provided a trooper with four counterfeit $10 bills, which all had the same serial number.
53 year old, Amy Lynn Stone was arrested and admitted she attempted to pay with counterfeit bills.

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

