Woman Arrested for Using Counterfeit Bills

Mission (KFXV) — Investigators have arrested a woman accused using counterfeit cash at a Dollar General.

At about 9:30 a.m. on December 7th, a clerk at the Dollar General near Inspiration Road and West Griffin Parkway reported two women attempted to pay with fake money.

The clerk provided a trooper with four counterfeit $10 bills, which all had the same serial number.

53 year old, Amy Lynn Stone was arrested and admitted she attempted to pay with counterfeit bills.

