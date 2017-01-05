Woman Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old

McALLEN (KFXV) — In McAllen, police announced the arrest of a 29-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

The woman is identified as Ashley Yvonne Contreras. Investigators say the boy’s mother called the police and told them she had caught Contreras being intimate with her son. The woman reportedly admitted to police she had sex with the 16-year-old and could be pregnant. Contreras has a history of charges including drug possession and a DWI. She is now charged with sexual assault.