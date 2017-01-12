Wheelchair Fire Ruled Cause of Death of Elderly Woman

Wheelchair Fire Ruled Cause of Death of Elderly Woman

McAllen (KFXV) — Authorities are now releasing the identity of woman who died after suffering severe burn injuries.
Fox News was first on scene and brought you these images the moment the body was being transported to medical examiners.

The woman has been identified as 83-year old Jeanette Richardson Hawkings. We spoke to neighbors who say she lived alone and often kept to herself.
It all happened at the 1500 block of West Fern Street in McAllen.
Authorities say Hawkings was out in her backyard and still in flames when officials arrived at her home.
But it was too late–officials say it was determined Hawkings was dead before police arrived at the scene.
As of this moment, why her wheelchair set on fire remains under investigation.
We wanted to know the security steps for people with a mobility disability.
Keep ramps and wheelchair-accessible doors unlocked and unblocked.
Be aware of a person’s reach limits. Always place items like candles and sharp objects at a safe level.
Make sure there is a clear path of travel between furniture in the house.
For more information on disability security tips visit the Texas Department of Aging and Disability website.

