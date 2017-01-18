Weslaco Party Hall Vandalized, Suspect Sought

Weslaco (KFXV) — Officers responded to an alarm call at Weslaco Party Hall.

It happened Friday, January 13, 2017 at about 1:51 am on 2803 West Business 83.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a shattered front door.

In the video, it shows a dark newer model suv in what appears to be a dodge durango or possibly dodge journey enter the parking lot. The first suspect then approaches the door and starts to hit the glass window with an object. The second suspect enters the building and immediately leaves when he sets off the alarm. The first suspect is a young Hispanic male between his late teens early 20’s with a tattoo on his left forearm. The second suspect was slim and had his face covered with a bandana. He was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans and also had a tattoo on his right arm.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.