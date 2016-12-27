Weslaco Home Goes Up In Flames

Weslaco (KFXV) — A home goes up in flames.

Fire department fire crews fought the fire on Westgate Dr. and Sugarcane on the northwest side of the city. En route crews called out heavy smoke visible from the distance and reported a working duplex apartment structure fire upon arrival. With heavy smoke and flames consuming the south side of the structure, fire crews mounted an aggressive interior attack and were able to save the structure and a second residence exposed to the north. No injuries were reported and the fire was under control in about the first 15 minutes of attack.

