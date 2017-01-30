Wanted McAllen Fugitive Arrested in Bexar County

Wanted McAllen Fugitive Arrested in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY (KFXV) — Officers arrest a man responsible for a Motel 6 robbery in Mission that took place January 20th.

McAllen Police along with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as Jesus Alejandro Ortiz who was arrested at a traffic stop on Wednesday. The suspect demanded money from a clerk, falsified he had a gun and threatened to shoot the clerk at the time of the robbery. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Ortiz faces a $200,000 bond.
The suspect will be charged by McAllen PD.

