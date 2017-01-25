Victim of Fatal Hit-And-Run Identified

Victim of Fatal Hit-And-Run Identified

Harlingen (KFXV) — The suspect of a fatal hit-and-run in Harlingen turned himself in to the authorities.

Harlingen police responded to the 900 block of west Tyler Avenue for an auto-pedestrian crash. Upon arrival officers a man in the roadway who pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled the scene – the vehicle was located and secured.The suspected male driver turned himself in around noon.

Harlingen Police identified the victim as 52-year-old Jeffrey Wall. We will bring you the latest.

