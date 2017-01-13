UPDATE: Four Arrested in Eight-Liners Raid

According to District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez businesses like these must be shut down. Due to the possibility of additional criminal activity, like armed robberies or aggravated assaults.

Just 24 hours ago, three men and a woman were put behind bars after police discovered money and 69 gaming devices inside this home.

It all took place at the 1200 block of Owassa Street in Alamo. Officials arrested 27- year old Misael Mauricio, Pablo Torres, 24-years-of-age, Manuel Torres, 23-years-of-age, and 35-year-old Mayra Alanis Garcia.

All four went before a judge today facing formal charges, from engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, and gambling promotion to tampering with evidence and evading arrest.

Fox News spoke to neighbors in the area who say they saw there was constant activity at this home and people coming in and out at all hours of the day.

Authorities will continue going after illegal eight liners. Tonight they ask for your help in reporting any signs of these businesses like unusual traffic in residential areas.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.