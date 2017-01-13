UPDATE: Four Arrested in Eight-Liners Raid

Posted by | Jan 13, 2017 | | 0 |

UPDATE: Four Arrested in Eight-Liners Raid

According to District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez businesses like these must be shut down. Due to the possibility of additional criminal activity, like armed robberies or aggravated assaults.

Just 24 hours ago, three men and a woman were put behind bars after police discovered money and 69 gaming devices inside this home.

It all took place at the 1200 block of Owassa Street in Alamo. Officials arrested 27- year old Misael Mauricio, Pablo Torres, 24-years-of-age, Manuel Torres, 23-years-of-age, and 35-year-old Mayra Alanis Garcia.

All four went before a judge today facing formal charges, from engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, and gambling promotion to tampering with evidence and evading arrest.

Fox News spoke to neighbors in the area who say they saw there was constant activity at this home and people coming in and out at all hours of the day.

Authorities will continue going after illegal eight liners. Tonight they ask for your help in reporting any signs of these businesses like unusual traffic in residential areas.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Dash Cam Video Showing Judge’s Failed Sobriety Test Released, Charges Dropped

Dash Cam Video Showing Judge’s Failed Sobriety Test Released, Charges Dropped

December 8, 2014

Armed Men Arrested after Robbing Woman at Hotel

Armed Men Arrested after Robbing Woman at Hotel

February 11, 2016

Grand Jury Will Decide If Man Who Killed Woman in HEB Parking Lot Will Face Charges

Grand Jury Will Decide If Man Who Killed Woman in HEB Parking Lot Will Face Charges

July 11, 2016

Convenience Store Robbery Suspect Identified

Convenience Store Robbery Suspect Identified

August 15, 2014

Leave a Reply

WIN DALLAS COWBOYS PLAYOFF TICKETS

“WIN DALLAS COWBOYS PLAYOFF TICKETS” No tags for this post.

Officials Rules

Recent Comments

Michelle Crawford: No I'm asking is it the one she goes to all the ti...
Crystal Ibanez: Which one...
Michelle Crawford: Its the one she goes to all the time...
Crystal Ibanez: Yea my mom told me last night...
Hermila Sanchez Hermi-Mila: Emma T. Garza...
: 1...
Sammy Jo Villarreal: Evan Garcia...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Delila Quintero: Debra Martinez Jessica Martinez Mom...
Stacey D. Hernandez: Liz Robledo...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This