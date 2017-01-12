Undocumented Man’s Trial Continues

Undocumented Man’s Trial Continues

Cameron County (KFXV) — An undocumented man went before a jury for human trafficking.

Thirty-seven-year-old, Galdino Jose Ruiz-Hernandez, originally from Oaxaca, Mexico and currently residing in Brownsville, is accused of illegally emigrating to the United States, and for the causing the death of a woman when he intended to cross her into the country in a boat.

According to court documents, evidence provided to the jury indicates that Ruiz-Hernandez guided the woman in the water as they tried to cross into the us when a boat belonging to the border patrol crashed into them, injuring the woman.

The sentencing portion of his trial is slated to begin April 10th.

