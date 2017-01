This article was originally published 4 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Starr County (KFXV) — An underground bunker is discovered, filled with narcotics.

Take a look at this, agents executed a search warrant about 2 miles north of Highway 83 on San Julian Road. The underground bunker was located inside the bathroom and it was filled with 725 bundles of marijuana. That’s over five thousand pounds of the stuff. The investigation is ongoing.