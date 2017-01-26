Two UTRGV Students Arrested

Edinburg (KFXV) –Two UTRGV students were detained.

Markeisha Nicole Watson and Santana Barrera were both arrested this past Saturday after police stopped their vehicle on the 1600 block of west Khun Street– when an officer smelled a strong marijuana odor emanating from the vehicle.

Inside, law enforcement found the narcotics, including a bottle of liquor.

Watson received charges for purchasing liquor for a minor while Barrera received charges for driving while under the influence, and for possession of marijuana.