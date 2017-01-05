Two State Reps. Ask Gov. Greg Abbott To Stop Execution of Jeffrey Wood

Two State Reps. Ask Gov. Greg Abbott To Stop Execution of Jeffrey Wood

EDINBURG (KFXV) — Two State Representatives are asking to stop the execution of Jeffrey Wood.

State Representative Terry Canales joins representative Jeff Leach in asking Governor Greg Abbott to change Wood’s sentence to life in prison. Wood was convicted of capital murder but Canales and Leach say his trial clearly showed he neither killed, nor anticipated his codefendant would use lethal force during a convenience store robbery. Wood has struggled with mental health issues throughout childhood and adolescence.

1 Comment

  1. Esmie on January 6, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Meanwhile children sexual rapists are being given bond!! #$%#!!! Go figure! What a system.

    Reply

