Two-Month-Old Found Dead in Brownsville

Brownsville (KFXV) — A two month old is found dead at home.

Authorities were called out to a home on the 600 block of of San Pedro in the Morningside neighborhood this morning at around 8:30. Police say the infant, who has not been identified, doesn’t show signs of being violently handled.

An autopsy report has been ordered.

At this moment, no one has been arrested.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

We’ll keep you updated as details become available.