Two-Month-Old Found Dead in Brownsville

Posted by | Dec 23, 2016 | | 0 |

Two-Month-Old Found Dead in Brownsville

Brownsville (KFXV) — A two month old is found dead at home.
Authorities were called out to a home on the 600 block of of San Pedro in the Morningside neighborhood this morning at around 8:30. Police say the infant, who has not been identified, doesn’t show signs of being violently handled.
An autopsy report has been ordered.
At this moment, no one has been arrested.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
We’ll keep you updated as details become available.

Recommended:

A Suspicious Package Delivered to A Church Over $500,000 Found in Car During a Traffic Stop Body Discovered in Brownsville EXCLUSIVE: Alton Shoot Out Leads to Arrest of Two Men
Tags: , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Hurricane Patricia makes Landfall in Mexico with 165 MPH Winds

Hurricane Patricia makes Landfall in Mexico with 165 MPH Winds

October 23, 2015

Man in A Coma After Being Hit By A Drunk Driver

Man in A Coma After Being Hit By A Drunk Driver

September 2, 2016

Pharr Police Identify Body Found Laying on the Floor of a Local Business

Pharr Police Identify Body Found Laying on the Floor of a Local Business

February 11, 2015

Four Found Guilty in Fatal Smuggling Conspiracy Operation

Four Found Guilty in Fatal Smuggling Conspiracy Operation

March 13, 2015

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

: 4...
Cecilia Blanchard: Seriously? What kind of reporting is this?...
Hugh Goldberg: I thought the border was more secure than ever?...
George Sanchez: Make him pay...
Raul Castillo Jr.: WHO CARES...
NoelnKenya Mercado: Juana Lopez Olmeda...
Gloria Fernandez: Needs done its starting to look a lot like mexico ...
Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...

Share This