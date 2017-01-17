Two Face Charges in Liquor Store Robbery

San Juan (KFXV) — Tuesday, two men faced charges for their involvement in a robbery of a San Juan liquor store.

Fernando Silva and Michael Garcia went before a judge at the San Juan Municipal Court after being detained in Donna.

Both men, along with several other individuals, were arrested after barricading themselves in a home on the 500 block of Sunset Street in Donna Monday.

Silva and Garcia received charges for aggravated assault and a $500,000 dollar bond. Donna Police have not released whether they will receive charges associated with the barricade case.

