Two County Employees Arrested For Stealing Caliche
Hidalgo (KFXV) — Two county employees are arrested for allegedly stealing caliche and they used county property to commit the crime.
The two Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Office employees, 32 year old, Jose Lupe Contreras, and 26 year old, Derick Palomin were arrested and charged with first, theft by a public servant and second, abuse of official capacity. Each was given a $2,000.00 bond and committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.
Great, 2 lowly employees steal $200 worth of caliche, meanwhile the major white collar thieves get away.
Or better than that a man committed rape to a CHILD made bond then committed MURDER made bond! Now is on the run! Thank God the caliche robbers are put away I wouldn’t want my family or innocent life’s to be in danger! Thank you system.. geeeez… same idiots who voted for Trump.