Two County Employees Arrested For Stealing Caliche

This article was originally published 3 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Hidalgo (KFXV) — Two county employees are arrested for allegedly stealing caliche and they used county property to commit the crime.

The two Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Office employees, 32 year old, Jose Lupe Contreras, and 26 year old, Derick Palomin were arrested and charged with first, theft by a public servant and second, abuse of official capacity. Each was given a $2,000.00 bond and committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.