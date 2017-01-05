Two County Employees Arrested For Stealing Caliche

Two County Employees Arrested For Stealing Caliche

Hidalgo (KFXV) — Two county employees are arrested for allegedly stealing caliche and they used county property to commit the crime.
The two Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Office employees, 32 year old, Jose Lupe Contreras, and 26 year old, Derick Palomin were arrested and charged with first, theft by a public servant and second, abuse of official capacity. Each was given a $2,000.00 bond and committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

Woman Accused of Stealing $130,000 From Law Firm Former Cowboy Jailed In Hidalgo County
2 Comments

  1. Cruz Quintana Jr on September 28, 2016 at 4:18 pm

    Great, 2 lowly employees steal $200 worth of caliche, meanwhile the major white collar thieves get away.

  2. Esmie on January 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Or better than that a man committed rape to a CHILD made bond then committed MURDER made bond! Now is on the run! Thank God the caliche robbers are put away I wouldn’t want my family or innocent life’s to be in danger! Thank you system.. geeeez… same idiots who voted for Trump.

