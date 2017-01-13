Two Arrested for Counterfeit Vehicle Tags

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Police arrest two people for creating and selling fake vehicle tags.

26-year-old, Deisy Yael Lopez-Becerra and 29-year-old, Jesus Lopez-Becerra were accessing the Texas DMV database online and creating fake stickers.

During a routine business inspection at Jesse L. Auto Sales located at 2603 East 14th Street– agents discovered they were operating with an expired motor vehicle dealer license. The business produced multiple temporary tags for vehicles never actually sold and tags for cars they claimed to be sold after their license expired — for a fee.

Both were each charged with 5 counts of unauthorized reproduction of temporary tags and 5 counts of breach of computer security.

