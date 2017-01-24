Two Armed Men Rob Man; Still Wanted

Palmview (KFXV) — We begin tonight in Palmview where two aggravated suspects are on the run after an aggravated robbery.

Neighbors of the alleged victim say they now fear for their safety.

The Palmview Police Department investigate an aggravated robbery – it happened around one this morning at the 300 block of Butch’s Drive. Authorities say the alleged victim reported two armed men entered his apartment took his cellphone and fled the area. A neighbor shared what she was told took place next door.

She adds this incident make her feel unsafe.

This woman asks that police increase their presence in the area until the suspects are found and charged.

If you have information about this aggravated robbery you are asked to call Palmview’s Police department.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.