Trial Continues for Luna Brothers; Expert Takes Stand

Edinburg (KFXV) — For a second week, the Luna Brothers appeared before a jury facing capital murder charges , for the decapitation of Franky Palacios.

Joel Luna is the former Border Patrol Agent who allegedly killed Palacios, an undocumented immigrant, and whose body was later found in the Laguna Madre.

Today HIDTA Communications Expert Marla Flores, confirmed the brothers spoke on the phone the day Palacios was murdered. And Texas Ranger Samuel Lankford , said they had confiscated a notebook from a safe containing banking transactions, and what appeared to be drugs, measuring cups, high caliber weapons, ninety-thousand dollars, and a Border Patrol Agent badge.

The trial will continue tomorrow.

