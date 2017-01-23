Trial Continues for Luna Brothers; Expert Takes Stand

Posted by | Jan 23, 2017 | | 0 |

Trial Continues for Luna Brothers; Expert Takes Stand

Edinburg (KFXV) — For a second week, the Luna Brothers appeared before a jury facing capital murder charges , for the decapitation of Franky Palacios.

Joel Luna is the former Border Patrol Agent who allegedly killed Palacios, an undocumented immigrant, and whose body was later found in the Laguna Madre.
Today HIDTA Communications Expert Marla Flores, confirmed the brothers spoke on the phone the day Palacios was murdered. And Texas Ranger Samuel Lankford , said they had confiscated a notebook from a safe containing banking transactions, and what appeared to be drugs, measuring cups, high caliber weapons, ninety-thousand dollars, and a Border Patrol Agent badge.
The trial will continue tomorrow.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Palmview Man Arrested for Impersonating Border Patrol Agent

Palmview Man Arrested for Impersonating Border Patrol Agent

June 2, 2016

Colombian Man Pleads Guilty for Involvement in Kidnapping, Murder of DEA Agent

Colombian Man Pleads Guilty for Involvement in Kidnapping, Murder of DEA Agent

September 4, 2014

Property Taxes Due Tuesday or face additional fees

Property Taxes Due Tuesday or face additional fees

June 29, 2015

Greg Abbott Visits Valley with Celebrity Guest

Greg Abbott Visits Valley with Celebrity Guest

October 31, 2014

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Peter Henderson Jr.: See latest news article; Emily is missing again. ...
Rick Cory: God speed little guy....
Xavier Guerra: $3000.00 worth ? Nicole in the bucket...
Gilbert Lisa Rodriguez: No shit border patrol over pricing a block of bud ...
Raquel Martinez: An expert. Really. That is funny. This is the same...
Osiel Juarez: Yeah that's him alright...
Osiel Juarez: Yeah that's him alright...
Michael Bubba Brown: May God have mercy on your soul. Texas won't....
Rick Cory: That's not right...
: 5...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This