Tragic Raymondville Accident Leaves 4 Dead Over Holiday Weekend

RAYMONDVILLE (KFXV) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a tragic fatal accident in Raymondville over the weekend caused the death of four members of a family after a tractor trailer struck the family’s vehicle on FM 186.

The victims were 34-year-old Luis Cantu, 37-year-old Elizabeth Murad, 14-year-old Delroy Cantu, and 8-year-old Luis Cantu Jr. The driver of the tractor trailer, a resident of Weslaco, faces four counts of negligent homicide.

The Lasara school district has set up a “go fund me” page to gather funds for the family’s funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, visit the “go fund me” page, or call the number (956) 642-3598.

