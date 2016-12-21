Traffic Stop Leads to Crack Cocaine Arrest

Posted by | Dec 20, 2016 | | 0 |

Traffic Stop Leads to Crack Cocaine Arrest

Brownsville (KFXV) — A traffic stop led to officers arresting 24-year-old, Rodolfo Aguirre near the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
Police say Aguirre appeared nervous, and gave the officer verbal consent to search his vehicle. A clear plastic bag – containing cocaine – was found in the open middle console. Three other bags were found hidden inside a Cheetos bag.
In total, all four bags contained 9.2 grams of cocaine. Aguirre was charged with the manufacture and delivery of controlled substance.

Recommended:

Over $500,000 Found in Car During a Traffic Stop A Couple Leads Police On A Chase in Edinburg BISD Police Officer Found Unconscious Flames Consume Family Home in San Benito
Tags: , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Store Robbery Caught on Surveillance; Suspect Wanted

Store Robbery Caught on Surveillance; Suspect Wanted

November 7, 2016

Halloween Treats don’t have to be Scarily Unhealthy

Halloween Treats don’t have to be Scarily Unhealthy

October 28, 2014

Elderly Harlingen Couple Loses Thousands to Phone Scam

Elderly Harlingen Couple Loses Thousands to Phone Scam

March 27, 2015

San Benito Stabbing Suspect Sentenced To 50 Years

San Benito Stabbing Suspect Sentenced To 50 Years

November 5, 2013

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: The truck we saw on Saturday...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: Mike Villarreal Brenda Vega...
Mimi Frausto: Damn!...
Andy Lee: Duh, they're showing right now. It's already goin...
Mimi Frausto: ...
Mimi Frausto: "I'd expect this from Bob! But not you Ritchie!"...
Mimi Frausto: Lmao! "A fine pair of sin verguenzas!"...

Share This