Traffic Stop Leads to Crack Cocaine Arrest

Brownsville (KFXV) — A traffic stop led to officers arresting 24-year-old, Rodolfo Aguirre near the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.

Police say Aguirre appeared nervous, and gave the officer verbal consent to search his vehicle. A clear plastic bag – containing cocaine – was found in the open middle console. Three other bags were found hidden inside a Cheetos bag.

In total, all four bags contained 9.2 grams of cocaine. Aguirre was charged with the manufacture and delivery of controlled substance.