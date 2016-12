Falfurrias (KFXV) — The driver of a tractor trailer lost control on Highway 285, flipping the vehicle onto its side, this morning.

A Fox News viewer sent in these images of the incident.

According to Texas DPS officials, the incident occurred early this morning in Falfurrias. The fire department was on scene as well.

No injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital. The case is under investigation.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.