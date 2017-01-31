Tinder for apes? Dutch orangutans test out computer dating

Posted by | Feb 1, 2017 | | 0 |

Tinder for apes? Dutch orangutans test out computer dating

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — How does a primate find a date when they’re confined to an urban jungle?

Orangutans in a Dutch zoo may get a high-tech helping hand thanks to a research project that is being likened to a Tinder dating app for apes.

The research at the Apenheul primate park, on the outskirts of the Dutch city of Apeldoorn, is investigating the emotional responses of orangutans and bonobos to images of the same species they are shown on a touch screen.

Biologist Thomas Bionda said Wednesday the screen could help determine an ape’s preference between prospective mates as part of a breeding program.

“We want to help our animals and maybe other zoos’ animals to make a choice,” Bionda said in a telephone interview. “Animals have to like each other.”

Bionda hopes that having apes check out images on a computer screen could help determine the compatibility of a prospective pair.

In the meantime, the primate park has another problem – building an orangutan-proof touch screen. The screen in the primates’ sleeping area was recently destroyed by a young female called Samboja.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

Tags: , , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Fly me to the moon: Feds OK private firm’s lunar flight plan

Fly me to the moon: Feds OK private firm’s lunar flight plan

August 4, 2016

Unusual number of Arctic snowy owls seen in US

Unusual number of Arctic snowy owls seen in US

December 6, 2013

Vanuatu volcano, known as the worlds friendliest, is putting on a glittering, primal show

Vanuatu volcano, known as the worlds friendliest, is putting on a glittering, primal show

July 13, 2015

Nasa Spacecraft Nearing Its Second Stop – Dwarf Planet Ceres

Nasa Spacecraft Nearing Its Second Stop – Dwarf Planet Ceres

March 2, 2015

Leave a Reply

Countdown to the Superbowl

Recent Comments

Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........
Sandy Fonseca-Badillo: They'll never rest. They don't have enough officer...
Carlos Zamora: What a travesty! Both of them should've been char...
Michael: Ditto!!...
Michael: GOOD!! I wish they would tow vehicles parked on ne...
Rick Cory: God speed franky, they got them cold blooded basta...
Rick Cory: Greedy f......
OscarNsthefany Rodriguez: Immigrants will be scared now to call them if they...
Jesse Benavides: And then all there was left was the Native Americ...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This