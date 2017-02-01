Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

Posted by | Feb 3, 2017 | | 0 |

Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77 a day earlier, marking another frustrating start to his return to golf from a lengthy injury layoff.

Woods’ manager, Mark Steinberg, said Woods had back spasms on Thursday night after dinner.

"Tiger Woods went into a spasm in his lower back fairly late last night … got treatment done early this morning for 3 1-2 hours, but can’t get it out," Steinberg said. "He says it’s not the nerve, but back spasm, and he can’t get the spasms to calm down. He can move around, but he can’t make a full rotation in his swing."

Woods made a comeback after multiple back surgeries after a 16-month layoff, and was expected to play four times in five weeks, starting from last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut.

The European Tour, without giving a reason, announced his withdrawal on Friday before Woods began his second round in Dubai.

After his opening round, Woods said: "I wasn’t in pain at all … I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn’t doing a very good job."

Last week in San Diego, Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only two days.

Woods never got anything going after starting with a birdie in the Farmers Insurance Open and didn’t come close to making the cut. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on his final hole on the North Course for an even-par 72 and missed the cut at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career.

Woods was coming off the longest layoff of his career as he recovered from two back surgeries. He had last played on the PGA Tour in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 10th. He played in the Bahamas the first week of December in an unofficial event with an 18-man field and no cut.

After Dubai, Woods has a week off before playing back-to-back weeks on both ends of the country, Los Angeles (Genesis Open) and Florida (Honda Classic).

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington resigns

Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington resigns

September 5, 2014

Redskins End Cowboys’ 6-game Streak, 20-17 in OT

Redskins End Cowboys’ 6-game Streak, 20-17 in OT

October 28, 2014

Spieth, Reed share US Open lead at Chambers Bay

Spieth, Reed share US Open lead at Chambers Bay

June 20, 2015

Boston Red Sox clinch AL East crown, go worst to 1st again

Boston Red Sox clinch AL East crown, go worst to 1st again

September 29, 2016

Leave a Reply

Countdown to the Superbowl

Recent Comments

timeisnow316: WHO WAS THE AUDITING FIRM? 10K a month is still a ...
Rick Cory: I guess when brothers are criminal they will turn ...
Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........
Sandy Fonseca-Badillo: They'll never rest. They don't have enough officer...
Carlos Zamora: What a travesty! Both of them should've been char...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This