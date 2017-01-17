Three Face Murder Charge, Police Searching For One Suspect

Three Face Murder Charge, Police Searching For One Suspect

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — Three men face charges in connection in a fatal stabbing of a man in Donna.

Francisco Hernandez, 26 years of age, Agustin Mendoza, 23, and 33-year-old Leni Montalvo are accused of homicide.

As we’ve previously reported, authorities responded to a call where a man — identified as 22-year-old Javier Olvera –lay stabbed in front of a house located in Northern Donna.

Hidalgo county authorities are still searching for a suspect involved in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the crime stoppers line at (956) 668-8477.

