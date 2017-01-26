Three Behind Bars for Illegal Gambling Establishment

Palmhurst (KFXV) — Three men went before a judge, accused of operating an illegal gambling machine — or eight liner — establishment out of a home located near Stewart Road and Mile 3 in Palmhurst.

Agents seized 55 gambling machines, $2,759 in cash, and two firearms.

31 year-old, Sergio Manuel Hernandez and 33-year-old, Juan Angel Gomez Perez both received a $14,000 bond for 4 charges each, and 23 year old, Raul Ramon Mares, received an $11,000 bond for three charges.

Authorities say these establishments are not safe for those who frequent those operations, as police often find the doors barred shut.

If you see any criminal activity, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.