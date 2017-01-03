The Search Continues For Nahomi Rodriguez

In Harlingen – police say they are continuing to search for Nahomi Rodriguez, the 19-year-old that went missing on July 17 of last year.

Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department released a statement describing their efforts over the past six weeks, coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Texas DPS, the FBI and other Cameron County authorities.

The coordinated effort is following up on every tip or clue they receive. If you have any information regarding her disappearance, contact the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8477).

