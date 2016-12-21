Teens Lead Police on Chase

Teens Lead Police on Chase

Palmview (KFXV) — Two teens could face charges after started a chase in Palmview.
On the scene were Border Patrol and officers from the Department of Public Safety.
During the pursuit, the suspect, identified as a 15 year old, crashed into the back of another car near Bentsen Palm Drive and Frontage Road. In the car alongside the teen, was a 19 year old. Both are in police custody at this hour. No injuries were reported in the accident.

