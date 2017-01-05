Suspected Burglars Caught on Camera

Posted by | Jan 5, 2017 | | 0 |

Suspected Burglars Caught on Camera

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of all Fox viewers to help find two “suspected” burglars caught on surveillance video.
The burglary took place on December 11th at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Lopez Drive in a rural part of Edinburg.
The suspects are accused of breaking into one of the apartments and taking jewelry, electronics, clothing and shoes. The images were captures from a neighbor’s home that shows the duo walking through an alleyway carrying what police believe are the stolen items. If you have any information contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Recommended:

Surveillance Camera Captures Work Tool Thieves Details Released in Effort to Identify Body Found in Rio Grande Edinburg Man Faces Charges of Attempted Kidnapping Hidalgo County Court Officials Heads to Court
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Woman Walking Struck By Car and Killed

Woman Walking Struck By Car and Killed

July 7, 2016

3 Arrested in Alleged Stabbing

3 Arrested in Alleged Stabbing

August 29, 2016

Jury Decides Former Mission Cop is Guilty

Jury Decides Former Mission Cop is Guilty

July 14, 2016

Alamo Man Behind Bars after Drunken Standoff with Police

Alamo Man Behind Bars after Drunken Standoff with Police

April 10, 2015

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Joe Cuerbo: "That’s over five thousand pounds of the stuff" ...
Eva Casares Rodriguez: Nanie Carrizales...
Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...
Juan Mireles II: Because its a developing story... Maybe a family ...
Arlyn Reyna: No information at all! Why even mention it!...
Juan Santana: Manuel Alvarado...
Cordova Johnny Lisette: What restaurant...
Vega Margarita: Mike Villarreal...
Cecilia Blanchard: Actually, it is a gang sign, and only the people t...

Share This