Suspected Burglars Caught on Camera

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of all Fox viewers to help find two “suspected” burglars caught on surveillance video.

The burglary took place on December 11th at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Lopez Drive in a rural part of Edinburg.

The suspects are accused of breaking into one of the apartments and taking jewelry, electronics, clothing and shoes. The images were captures from a neighbor’s home that shows the duo walking through an alleyway carrying what police believe are the stolen items. If you have any information contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.