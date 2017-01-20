Surveillance Cameras Catch Robbery Suspect

Mcallen KFXV) — Police need your help locating a suspect in a robbery.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect shortly after 1 pm on the 600 block of South Twenty-third Street this afternoon as he demanded money from businesses.

The suspect is described as a light complected Hispanic male, in his early to mid-twenties, around Five feet, and 145 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck, and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, with blue jeans and black shoes.

You are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

