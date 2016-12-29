Surveillance Camera Captures Work Tool Thieves

Mission (KFXV)– Burglary victims in Mission had surveillance cameras installed in their home after the first incident – this time they captured the thieves on camera. The family says all they want is justice.

A man is left without his work tools and now fears for the safety of his family – he asks for the community’s help in identifying the suspects..

A family says they are in shock after two men burglarized their home on the 36,000 block of 8 mile Line in rural Mission. The homeowner says he noticed his mailbox was damaged and immediately checked the surveillance video only to find that two men pulled up to his house – not once, but three times – taking some of his belongings.

He adds this is the second time this happens which is why he decided to install security cameras.

Authorities are investigating this case and ask the community for their help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 686-8477.

