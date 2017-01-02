State Rep. Armando Martinez Struck by Stray Bullet on New Years Eve

Posted by | Jan 2, 2017 | | 0 |

State Rep. Armando Martinez Struck by Stray Bullet on New Years Eve

“The bullet, it was a 223 long arm bullet, and from what we saw. If you’re looking at the cranium, the bullet went straight down into the brain. So, a couple of millimeter more, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

These are pictures taken by family members of the bullet that was lodged in his head, and had to be removed.
We spoke exclusively to District 39 State Representative Armando Martinez — about a dramatic scare that occurred New Years Eve.
Representative Martinez is recovering from that stray bullet wound to his head. This happened near the 5400 block of Sago Road in north Weslaco. Martinez was taken to a Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and then transported to Valley Baptist in Harlingen where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet fragments.
Under Texas law, shooting a gun into the air can lead to a $10,000 penalty and up to 10 years in prison.
Martinez says he will introduce “celebratory gunfire law” in the upcoming legislative session. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the gunfire.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Mother Turns In Son Wanted For Burglary

Mother Turns In Son Wanted For Burglary

May 7, 2014

Downtown McAllen Shooting Leaves Two Injured

Downtown McAllen Shooting Leaves Two Injured

May 4, 2015

Six Injured in Three Vehicle Pile-Up

Six Injured in Three Vehicle Pile-Up

July 1, 2015

Weslaco Drive by shooting follow-up: New Details Revealed

Weslaco Drive by shooting follow-up: New Details Revealed

June 13, 2014

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...
Juan Mireles II: Because its a developing story... Maybe a family ...
Arlyn Reyna: No information at all! Why even mention it!...
Juan Santana: Manuel Alvarado...
Cordova Johnny Lisette: What restaurant...
Vega Margarita: Mike Villarreal...
Cecilia Blanchard: Actually, it is a gang sign, and only the people t...
Tina Lopez: He's out on bond...
Jennifer Schmenifer: What a hollow story..why was he charged? Was he f...
Cruz Quintana Jr: #SanBene again...

Share This