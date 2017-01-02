State Rep. Armando Martinez Struck by Stray Bullet on New Years Eve

“The bullet, it was a 223 long arm bullet, and from what we saw. If you’re looking at the cranium, the bullet went straight down into the brain. So, a couple of millimeter more, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

These are pictures taken by family members of the bullet that was lodged in his head, and had to be removed.

We spoke exclusively to District 39 State Representative Armando Martinez — about a dramatic scare that occurred New Years Eve.

Representative Martinez is recovering from that stray bullet wound to his head. This happened near the 5400 block of Sago Road in north Weslaco. Martinez was taken to a Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and then transported to Valley Baptist in Harlingen where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet fragments.

Under Texas law, shooting a gun into the air can lead to a $10,000 penalty and up to 10 years in prison.

Martinez says he will introduce “celebratory gunfire law” in the upcoming legislative session. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the gunfire.

