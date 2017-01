SPI (KFXV) — South Padre Island Police are searching for a missing woman.

Emily Carrie Kutz is twenty-two years old, and last seen on January 6th, at the South Padre Island Visitor’s Center around 3 in the afternoon.

If you have any information about Emily’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the South Padre Island Police Department at (956) 761-5454.

