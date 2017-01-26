SIDEWALK PARKING COULD COST YOU UP TO $400

Posted by | Jun 9, 2016 | | 1 |

SIDEWALK PARKING COULD COST YOU UP TO $400

This article was originally published 8 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Authorities remind Hidalgo County residents that parking your vehicle on sidewalks is not legal and could cost you a ticket with up to a 400 dollar fine.

This includes the traffic law violation but, it doesn’t include the additional costs of municipal court fees . Authorities say the problem extends across the Rio Grande Valley and so does the ordinance.
They say it presents a danger to pedestrians who would be forced to walk the street if the walkway isn’t available.

Authorities add vehicles parked on a sidewalk will be removed by a tow truck adding hundreds of dollars to the ticket price.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

Tags: , , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox 2 News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Capital Murder Suspect Arrested

Capital Murder Suspect Arrested

August 25, 2014

40+ Immigrants Rescued from Stash House after 25 days

40+ Immigrants Rescued from Stash House after 25 days

June 13, 2014

The Family Of Teen Shot In Head Speak Out

The Family Of Teen Shot In Head Speak Out

September 16, 2014

Authorities Investigating Industrial Facility Fire

Authorities Investigating Industrial Facility Fire

November 17, 2014

1 Comment

  1. Rocio on January 29, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I have some neighbors doing that ! And I have to walk on the street every day I go for walks:(
    I live on Sandpiper Ave McAllen tx 78504 Please help our neighborhood look better! Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Countdown to the Superbowl

Recent Comments

Rocio: I have some neighbors doing that ! And I have to w...
LauraleeySergio: He lived in the same apartment as my motber in law...
Gore Salazar Jr.: Punk ass...
Rob Salinas: This is the news media should focus on more the wa...
: 4.5...
: 0.5...
Edgar Eugenio Bañuelos: 100 people repeating the same thing "really neice"...
Rob Salinas: Fake news did not help President Trump win....
Hilda Camacho DTorres: That's the first thing I noticed too....
Hilda Camacho DTorres: Really, Fox news can even get spell correctly!...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This