SIDEWALK PARKING COULD COST YOU UP TO $400
Authorities remind Hidalgo County residents that parking your vehicle on sidewalks is not legal and could cost you a ticket with up to a 400 dollar fine.
This includes the traffic law violation but, it doesn’t include the additional costs of municipal court fees . Authorities say the problem extends across the Rio Grande Valley and so does the ordinance.
They say it presents a danger to pedestrians who would be forced to walk the street if the walkway isn’t available.
Authorities add vehicles parked on a sidewalk will be removed by a tow truck adding hundreds of dollars to the ticket price.
I have some neighbors doing that ! And I have to walk on the street every day I go for walks:(
I live on Sandpiper Ave McAllen tx 78504 Please help our neighborhood look better! Thanks.