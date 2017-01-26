SIDEWALK PARKING COULD COST YOU UP TO $400

This article was originally published 8 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Authorities remind Hidalgo County residents that parking your vehicle on sidewalks is not legal and could cost you a ticket with up to a 400 dollar fine.

This includes the traffic law violation but, it doesn’t include the additional costs of municipal court fees . Authorities say the problem extends across the Rio Grande Valley and so does the ordinance.

They say it presents a danger to pedestrians who would be forced to walk the street if the walkway isn’t available.

Authorities add vehicles parked on a sidewalk will be removed by a tow truck adding hundreds of dollars to the ticket price.