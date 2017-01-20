Sentence Reached in Infant’s Death

Edinburg (KFXV) — We begin with images of baby Jeremy, an 11-month old baby who lost his life due to blunt force trauma to the head. His family says Jeremy was a happy and loving baby.

Today Johnny Palomo, Jeremy’s stepfather was sentenced for the minor’s death after being found guilty of capital murder.

Good evening, Johnny Palomo returned to the courtroom where he was found guilty of capital murder, only to learn he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Sentenced to life in prison is what a jury decided today.

Just a month ago this man, Johnny Palomo, was found guilty of capital murder for the death of baby Jeremy Lee Villa Jr.

Vanessa Villa, mother of the baby and Palomo’s girlfriend at the time of the murder, was one of the several witnesses in Palomo’s trial. Villa is currently serving a 20 year sentence for failing to report the abuse of her own son.

Today the baby’s family including the biological father arrived at the court for a sentence they have been waiting to hear since Jeremy’s death in November of 2014.

These are exclusive images the family shared with Fox News. A tribute in honor of baby Jeremy in their house–including this teddy bear that contains the baby’s ashes inside a golden heart.

Jeremy’s biological father fought and won the custody of his two daughters who also lived with the convicted couple.They are now adjusting to the new reality that baby Jeremy is no longer with them.

