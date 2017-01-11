Sentence Issued in Murder of Abigail Estrada

Cameron County (KFXV) — The family of Abigail Estrada is still left with questions after Ruben Torres is sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

For the death of their 13-year-old, nearly a decade ago. Today a jury found Torres guilty of murder. The victim’s family says they aren’t satisfied with the sentence, but are grateful justice has been served. After Abigail disappeared in 2007, authorities arrested Torres, but released him for lack of evidence. Torres pled “no contest” to the murder charges, However, based on the evidence presented, the judge found him guilty of murder, a first degree felony. Torres did not reveal the location of Abigail’s body.

