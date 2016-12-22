San Benito Native Recovering After Attacks in Berlin

San Benito Native Recovering After Attacks in Berlin

Berlin/ San Benito (KFXV) — Fox News spoke to the family of a San Benito native who was injured in the Berlin attack. Richard Ramirez moved to Germany over a decade ago to live with his partner.
The Ramirez family tells Fox News although Richard survived the attack the physical and emotional damages are far too extensive.

Armando Ramirez says his brother remains hospitalized with severe injuries.
The family says Richard was at the Christmas market with his partner the moment the semi-truck stuck multiple people, killing 12 of them including richard’s companion–something the San Benito native is battling to understand.

The couple had been together for 18 years now..
The family tells me they will be on a plane to Berlin tomorrow morning thanks to the victim assistance program. While the search for the man responsible continues.

