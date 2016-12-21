RGV Sends Water to Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi (KFXV) — Officials in Corpus Christi are warning residents not to use their tap water after a possible contamination.

The city says the cause of the possible contamination is a, quote, “recent backflow incident in the industrial district” involving an unnamed refinery.

They’ve been able to confirm the presence of one chemical.

The city is instructing residents to only use bottled water for all food preparation, drinking, washing and bathing needs until further notice.

Officials says residents should not try to boil the water.

Local schools have canceled classes and many local stores have sold out of bottled water.

And here at home, relief efforts are already in place for our neighbors in Corpus Christi.

Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa along with Representative Terry Canales are working to collect purified water for the hundreds of thousands of people in need.

Until now more than 15 pallets of water have been collected, these donations leave tonight in a trailer headed to Corpus.

Fox News was the only station to obtain an interview with Senator Hinojosa who explains the severity of the situation.

You can also donate in this time of crisis by contributing with bottled water.

Donations will be accepted tomorrow between 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon in McAllen at 612 W. Nolana Loop, Suite 410 or in Edinburg at 101 N. 10th Ave. Suite B.