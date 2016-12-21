RGV Sends Water to Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi (KFXV) — Officials in Corpus Christi are warning residents not to use their tap water after a possible contamination.
The city says the cause of the possible contamination is a, quote, “recent backflow incident in the industrial district” involving an unnamed refinery.
They’ve been able to confirm the presence of one chemical.
The city is instructing residents to only use bottled water for all food preparation, drinking, washing and bathing needs until further notice.
Officials says residents should not try to boil the water.
Local schools have canceled classes and many local stores have sold out of bottled water.
And here at home, relief efforts are already in place for our neighbors in Corpus Christi.
Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa along with Representative Terry Canales are working to collect purified water for the hundreds of thousands of people in need.
Until now more than 15 pallets of water have been collected, these donations leave tonight in a trailer headed to Corpus.
Fox News was the only station to obtain an interview with Senator Hinojosa who explains the severity of the situation.
You can also donate in this time of crisis by contributing with bottled water.
Donations will be accepted tomorrow between 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon in McAllen at 612 W. Nolana Loop, Suite 410 or in Edinburg at 101 N. 10th Ave. Suite B.
Well it seems City of Laredo dose not want or need Secondary water source, so Laredo has only one water source is from Rio Grande . Now just who Bought the water permit out of the River ? I was told all Laredo Moneys were spent on the river water treatment plant not any on the River water permits . So if the city of Laredo did not Buy the water right for this new treatment plant what local Developer DID?? And is this the reason Laredo Citizens were Bamboozled out of their Secondary Ground Water Source which they must pay for with out every even receiving any no one drop of Secondary water Source . Corruption all the way I have proof in writing , and now Citizens are at risk of having no Secondary Source of water with Rio Grande already has water quality problems . What is happening with Media and others rolling over with no questing of these acts. Wow just so hard for me to believe , but they say truth is stranger than fiction. Maybe new Members of Council will at lest speak with folks that still have a frozen RFP negotiation with the City of Laredo for a Secondary Water source Have not heard from any one yet . Even after request of Citizen to open Talks and un-freeze Secondary Water Source RFP. So Do the Citizens want me to keep trying ?? Please let me know with a little comment of encouragement. Thanks for you interest the Developer for Secondary Water source to Laredo Texas.
Could something like the Corpus Christi water disaster Happen on the broader Cityies of the Rio Grande??
The contaminant, they say, is Indulin AA-86, an asphalt emulsifier which can burn human skin in concentrated form. On Wednesday the city of 320,000 people announced that residents should not touch, drink or use the water. The ban has since been lifted for some city dwellers while officials investigate the origin of the spill. After a night-time meeting of the city council on Thursday, officials released a map of the city, showing that residents in the outlying regions could resume using city tap water. Angry residents had gathered outside city hall throughout the day to call for answers and to chant “What do we want? Clean water! When do we want it? Now!” As of Friday morning, about 15% of city residents were told they could use their water.
Industrial tanks may have released two chemicals into the Corpus Christi public water system, according to a news release from the Corpus Christi legislative delegation. “This is based on initial reports and the quantity of these chemicals can not be determined at this time,” the news release states. The chemicals were identified as indoline and hydrochloric acid. This new information contradicts the city’s earlier announcement that only one chemical — Indulin AA-86 — was released into the water supply. The city’s announcement comes about 12 hours into a city mandated ban on drinking or using tap water.
This is the third water crisis for the area in two years. And it will not surprise you at all to learn that there are already lawsuits flying in the direction of Valero, the parent company of the firm in question, Ergon Asphalt and Emulsion of Jackson, Mississippi. The whole country is in the middle of a “backflow incident” right now. I think we’re going to wash up, finally, in 1879.
