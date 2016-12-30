Public’s Help Needed in Locating Elderly Patient’s Family

Posted by | Dec 30, 2016 | | 0 |

Public’s Help Needed in Locating Elderly Patient’s Family

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco is asking the help of fox news viewers to help locate the family of an elderly patient that was admitted.

Juan Gaona Martinez, aged 91, was brought to the hospital several days ago, and is a resident of Donna, but may originally be from Edcouch or Elsa. Martinez said he has a daughter named Maria Elena, and a son who lives in Alamo.

He is described as a 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was brought into the hospital last year, and Donna Police believe he is homeless. Martinez also said he was born in either June of 1924 or 1925 to Maria Luisa Martinez and Pedro Gaona Aleman.

If you have information and can help locate the man’s relatives, contact the Knapp Medical Center at (956) 969-5577.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Undocumented Immigrants Taken into Custody in North McAllen

Undocumented Immigrants Taken into Custody in North McAllen

April 17, 2014

Water Boil Advisory in Effect for Donna Residents

Water Boil Advisory in Effect for Donna Residents

August 18, 2015

McAllen Daughters Seek Clues Two Years After Mother Was Murdered

McAllen Daughters Seek Clues Two Years After Mother Was Murdered

April 8, 2014

Father Who Decapitated His Three Children Seeks Appeal For Death Sentence

Father Who Decapitated His Three Children Seeks Appeal For Death Sentence

August 3, 2016

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...
Juan Mireles II: Because its a developing story... Maybe a family ...
Arlyn Reyna: No information at all! Why even mention it!...
Juan Santana: Manuel Alvarado...
Cordova Johnny Lisette: What restaurant...
Vega Margarita: Mike Villarreal...
Cecilia Blanchard: Actually, it is a gang sign, and only the people t...
Tina Lopez: He's out on bond...
Jennifer Schmenifer: What a hollow story..why was he charged? Was he f...
Cruz Quintana Jr: #SanBene again...

Share This