Public’s Help Needed in Locating Elderly Patient’s Family

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco is asking the help of fox news viewers to help locate the family of an elderly patient that was admitted.

Juan Gaona Martinez, aged 91, was brought to the hospital several days ago, and is a resident of Donna, but may originally be from Edcouch or Elsa. Martinez said he has a daughter named Maria Elena, and a son who lives in Alamo.

He is described as a 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was brought into the hospital last year, and Donna Police believe he is homeless. Martinez also said he was born in either June of 1924 or 1925 to Maria Luisa Martinez and Pedro Gaona Aleman.

If you have information and can help locate the man’s relatives, contact the Knapp Medical Center at (956) 969-5577.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.