Police Searchin for Periko’s Drive-Thru Thief

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — Authorities have released video of a robbery at Periko’s Drive-Thru in Mission, hoping the public can help identify the individual.

It happened on Thursday of last week, north of 8 and 1/2 Road around 8:30 in the evening.
The suspect reportedly demanded cash from the register, and is described as wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, and carrying a weapon. The suspect fled on foot, and luckily, no injuries were reported.
The owner of the drive-thru saw two suspicious men in a tan GMC Terrain with a partial license plate of 1190, prior to the robbery. Police think the suv may be connected to the crime. Call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers with any information at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

