Police Search for Person of Interest in Theft Case

McAllen (KFXV) — Police are asking the help of all Fox viewers to find person of interest in a theft case.

His picture caught on camera. He’s described as a Hispanic male, about 5′ 8″ feet in height, has a mustache, and is wearing a red cap with white lettering.

The theft reported on December 17th at around 10:30 at night on the 3500 block of N. 6th Street.

You are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956.687.8477 if you know the identity of the man you see on your screen.