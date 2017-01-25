Police Raid Illegal Gambling Establishment

Police Raid Illegal Gambling Establishment

Palmhurst (KFXV) — We will have more political coverage from today’s executive actions later in the show.
Law enforcement raided an illegal eight lines gambling establishment in the city of Palmhurst this evening.

Officials confirmed they raided the illegal gaming enterprise — a large private residence containing fifty machines — located near Stewart Road and North Mile Three, just north of Mission around six this evening.
Officers from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and Palmhurst Police took part in the sweep.
The Sheriff’s Department confirmed two individuals were placed under arrest. Those arrested will face charges tomorrow. We will bring you more details are they are made available.

