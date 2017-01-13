Planned Parenthood Hosts Health Fair

Posted by | Jan 12, 2017 | | 0 |

Planned Parenthood Hosts Health Fair

In the city of Brownsville Planned Parenthood will be hosting a health fair to raise awareness on cervical cancer. They will be offering free pap smears to the first 25 women. Pregnant women or those seeking to conceive will also receive a free Zika kit and tips on how to prevent the Zika virus.
Paola Saldana of planned parenthood said, “First of all so that women can prevent Zika they need to get informed they can go get tested and request a test from the doctor especially if they’re pregnant. They need to wear long sleeves and try to stay outdoors the least possible and use their kit so that they can get informed and protect themselves.”
Their health fair event will take place Friday, January the 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the city of Brownsville. For more information you can visit their website www.plannedparenthood.org.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Two Arrested after Attempting to Flee from Authorities

EXCLUSIVE: Two Arrested after Attempting to Flee from Authorities

January 11, 2016

Three People Injured By Drunk Driver

Three People Injured By Drunk Driver

February 17, 2014

Facebook Hiring 1100+ Employees

Facebook Hiring 1100+ Employees

January 19, 2015

Sullivan City Police Chief Charged with Theft and Abuse of Official Capacity

Sullivan City Police Chief Charged with Theft and Abuse of Official Capacity

February 2, 2016

Leave a Reply

WIN DALLAS COWBOYS PLAYOFF TICKETS

“WIN DALLAS COWBOYS PLAYOFF TICKETS” No tags for this post.

Officials Rules

Recent Comments

Michelle Crawford: No I'm asking is it the one she goes to all the ti...
Crystal Ibanez: Which one...
Michelle Crawford: Its the one she goes to all the time...
Crystal Ibanez: Yea my mom told me last night...
Hermila Sanchez Hermi-Mila: Emma T. Garza...
: 1...
Sammy Jo Villarreal: Evan Garcia...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Delila Quintero: Debra Martinez Jessica Martinez Mom...
Stacey D. Hernandez: Liz Robledo...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This