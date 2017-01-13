Planned Parenthood Hosts Health Fair

In the city of Brownsville Planned Parenthood will be hosting a health fair to raise awareness on cervical cancer. They will be offering free pap smears to the first 25 women. Pregnant women or those seeking to conceive will also receive a free Zika kit and tips on how to prevent the Zika virus.

Paola Saldana of planned parenthood said, “First of all so that women can prevent Zika they need to get informed they can go get tested and request a test from the doctor especially if they’re pregnant. They need to wear long sleeves and try to stay outdoors the least possible and use their kit so that they can get informed and protect themselves.”

Their health fair event will take place Friday, January the 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the city of Brownsville. For more information you can visit their website www.plannedparenthood.org.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.