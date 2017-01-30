Pharr Police Searching for Missing K-9 Officer

PHARR (KFXV) — The Pharr Police Department needs your help locating a K-9 officer that went missing Thursday.

According to a press release issued today by the Pharr Chief of Police Ruben Villescas, the canine went missing Thursday near Military Highway and S. McColl Road in Pharr.

The dog answers to “Bomber.”

If you have any information, or see “Bomber,” you are asked to contact the Pharr Police Department at (956) 787-8477, or Lieutenant Jose Luengo at (956) 402-4700.

