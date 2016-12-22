Pedestrian Fatally Struck While Walking Dogs

Mission (KFXV)– A fatal auto pedestrian collision that left the spouse of one Mission city council woman dead.

The accident happened at approximately 6:30 this morning on the 29-hundred block of north bryan road in Mission.

According to police, a pedestrian– who was walking his dogs,- was struck by a motor vehicle.

The pedestrian has been identified as 59-year-old, Oscar Garza.

Sources tell Fox News, he was married to Mission Mayor Pro-Temp, Norie Gonzalez Garza.

Officials continue investigating this accident.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.