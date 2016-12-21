Parental Kidnapper and Son Found in Cameron County

Brownsville (KFXV) — A parental kidnapper and his son, a 7 year old child from Missouri, were found in Brownsville Thursday morning.

Authorities say that Davis did not return his son, Seth, to his mother on December 4. Authorities searched for Anthony Davis until they found him with his son in Cameron County.

28 year old, Anthony Davis went before a judge in a municipal court where he was charged for lack of maintenance and kidnapping.

He’s in the process of being turned over to Missouri authorities for both offenses.