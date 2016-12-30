Over 335 Pounds of Marijuana Seized
Cameron County (KFXV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville confiscated a load of marijuana estimated at $67,000.
The seizure occurred on December 28, after a 29-year-old woman – and resident of Brownsville — tried entering the United States, when a K-9 unit inspecting the area alerted agents. Upon a secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered 14 hidden packages in the vehicle, containing a total of 335.50 pounds of marijuana.
The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest, and handed over to the agents of Homeland Security for further investigation.