Over 335 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Cameron County (KFXV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville confiscated a load of marijuana estimated at $67,000.

The seizure occurred on December 28, after a 29-year-old woman – and resident of Brownsville — tried entering the United States, when a K-9 unit inspecting the area alerted agents. Upon a secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered 14 hidden packages in the vehicle, containing a total of 335.50 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest, and handed over to the agents of Homeland Security for further investigation.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.