Over 335 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Posted by | Dec 30, 2016 | | 0 |

Over 335 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Cameron County (KFXV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville confiscated a load of marijuana estimated at $67,000.

The seizure occurred on December 28, after a 29-year-old woman – and resident of Brownsville — tried entering the United States, when a K-9 unit inspecting the area alerted agents. Upon a secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered 14 hidden packages in the vehicle, containing a total of 335.50 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest, and handed over to the agents of Homeland Security for further investigation.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Gladys Porter Zoo Sets up ‘Harambe Fund’ after Brownsville-born Gorilla is Shot in Cincinnati Zoo

Gladys Porter Zoo Sets up ‘Harambe Fund’ after Brownsville-born Gorilla is Shot in Cincinnati Zoo

May 30, 2016

Woman Wanted in Connection to Credit Card Theft

Woman Wanted in Connection to Credit Card Theft

October 14, 2014

Alamo Home Targeted In Multi-Agency Raid

Alamo Home Targeted In Multi-Agency Raid

October 16, 2013

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Man Injured in Pharr Vehicle Explosion

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Man Injured in Pharr Vehicle Explosion

January 4, 2016

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...
Juan Mireles II: Because its a developing story... Maybe a family ...
Arlyn Reyna: No information at all! Why even mention it!...
Juan Santana: Manuel Alvarado...
Cordova Johnny Lisette: What restaurant...
Vega Margarita: Mike Villarreal...
Cecilia Blanchard: Actually, it is a gang sign, and only the people t...
Tina Lopez: He's out on bond...
Jennifer Schmenifer: What a hollow story..why was he charged? Was he f...
Cruz Quintana Jr: #SanBene again...

Share This