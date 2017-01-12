Olmito Blaze Consumes Over 300 Acres

Olmito Blaze Consumes Over 300 Acres

Olmito (KFXV) — The Brownsville Fire Department says after fighting the fire for over 36 hours, the blaze consumes over 300 acres of land.

These images from Brownsville Fire Department were released to appreciate the severity of the incident.
Officials say the ordeal started as a grass fire that spread to different areas damaging 3 abandoned buildings.
Reason why Fire Chief, Carlos Elizondo explained why this fire has needed the collaboration of more than 8 fire departments as the strong winds were a problem when trying to put out the flames.

